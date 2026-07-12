England consider shortlist to replace Brendon McCullum as Test coach

England will weigh six to 10 names for its next Test coach, with a decision needed before Pakistan arrives at Headingley on 19 August.

England will consider between six and 10 candidates as it searches for Brendon McCullum’s Test successor, with Richard Gould saying the England and Wales Cricket Board wants an appointment in place for the three-Test series against Pakistan starting on 19 August at Headingley. Gould has accepted that an interim solution may be needed if the process runs long, but the board has already drawn a line under the red-ball change and moved the hunt for England’s next direction into the open.

McCullum was stood down after England suffered seven defeats in their last nine Tests, a collapse that included a 4-1 Ashes defeat in Australia and a 2-1 home series loss to New Zealand. That decision does not end his central role in the set-up: McCullum remains England’s white-ball head coach after the ECB’s September 2024 restructure, and his contract runs until the end of 2027. England have split the job, not abandoned him entirely.

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The search will be led by Rob Key, the ECB’s managing director of England men’s cricket, and Marcus North will also be involved when the board turns to the next captaincy decision after Ben Stokes announced his retirement during the New Zealand defeat in late June. The names already being discussed point in different directions. Andy Flower offers structure and experience, Andrew Flintoff brings a newer English coaching voice, Justin Langer has a reputation for demanding standards, while Richard Dawson and Jonathan Trott are also in the frame.

That mix matters because the ECB is not simply looking for another copy of McCullum. Gould has argued that the replacement does not need to replicate Bazball’s all-out aggression and should instead complement the players’ strengths. That is a notable shift in emphasis for a team that began McCullum’s Test reign in May 2022 by winning 11 of his first 13 matches and then built an identity around pace, intent and risk.

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Ben Sutherland from Crystal Palace, London, UK via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The next coach will walk into a crowded calendar and a demanding red-ball programme. England’s 2026 home summer already includes Test series against New Zealand and Pakistan, while the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be staged in England from 12 June to 15 July. England’s last Test series in Pakistan ended in a 3-0 win in December 2022, and the ECB previously mapped Pakistan’s tour route through Multan, Karachi and Rawalpindi. The choice now will show whether England are recommitting to McCullum’s ideas, or preparing to redraw them before Pakistan return.