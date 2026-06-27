England crush New Zealand to maintain unbeaten T20 World Cup run

Wyatt-Hodge’s unbeaten 89 drove England past New Zealand by nine wickets, extending a flawless group stage and sharpening their title case.

England’s nine-wicket dismantling of New Zealand at the Kia Oval showed more than control on the scoreboard. Danni Wyatt-Hodge’s unbeaten 89 and Sophia Dunkley’s 49 not out turned a chase of 164 into a procession, completed in 17.2 overs with 16 balls to spare, and underlined a side that looks sharper, deeper and more ruthless than the rest of the field.

Wyatt-Hodge, now the tournament’s leading run-scorer, kept England’s tempo high from the start and never let New Zealand recover. She and Dunkley added an unbeaten 128 in 80 balls, with Wyatt-Hodge driving the innings through the middle overs and Dunkley matching her composure at the other end. England finished on 164/1, a total built without panic and without the kind of late stumble that often exposes a chase under pressure.

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The result arrived with England already assured of top spot in Group B and a place in next week’s semi-finals, but it did more than settle the standings. It ended New Zealand’s title defence and sent West Indies through as the second team from the group, closing out the final phase of the group stage with England unbeaten. It was England’s fifth straight win in the tournament, a run that has carried them cleanly through a demanding first stage.

The setting added to the statement. At the Kia Oval in London on Saturday, England played with the sort of control that has marked the most complete sides in the competition, absorbing the pressure of a target set by a defending champion and then erasing it with minimal risk. The victory also kept England on track for a first women’s World Cup title since 2017, when they lifted the 50-over trophy on home soil.