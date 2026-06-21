England crushed by New Zealand to set up Trent Bridge decider

New Zealand levelled the series 1-1 after England folded for 209 chasing 463, with Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson absent from a week that exposed deeper cracks.

England’s miserable fortnight ended in a crushing defeat at The Oval as New Zealand won by 253 runs, dismissed England for 209 in pursuit of 463 and sent the three-Test series to a decider at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday, June 25, 2026. What began as a 1-0 lead after the 115-run win at Lord’s has turned into a stark test of England’s resilience, selection and leadership.

The second Test was played against a backdrop of disruption. Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were unavailable after the England and Wales Cricket Board opened an investigation into a breach of team protocols following a nightclub incident in the early hours after the first Test. Joe Root stepped in as interim captain, while Jordan Cox and Sonny Baker made their Test debuts and James Rew was among the newcomers in a reshuffled side that had to absorb four changes from the team that beat New Zealand at Lord’s.

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That instability showed on the field. New Zealand posted 391 in their first innings and 362 in their second, building a total England never looked close to chasing. Matt Henry produced match figures of 11 for 109, his best in a Test against England, while Glenn Phillips scored his maiden Test century and Daryl Mitchell added support in a batting display that kept the visitors in control throughout the match.

England’s fourth innings unraveled quickly after being set 463 to win. They were bowled out for 209, 48 minutes into the fifth day, leaving the Oval crowd with a result that felt less like a single collapse than the culmination of a bruising period on and off the pitch. Without Stokes and Atkinson, and with Root forced into a temporary leadership role, England lacked both continuity and authority when the match demanded it most.

Photo by Muhammad Ahsan

The original uploader was Insignia3 at English Wikipedia. via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The decider at Trent Bridge now carries more weight than a simple series finale. England must answer whether this was an isolated defeat produced by a disrupted week, or evidence of deeper problems in selection, leadership and tactical clarity that surfaced as soon as New Zealand applied pressure.