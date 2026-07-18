England edge Argentina after controversial late try is ruled out

A late Argentina try went to the TMO in Santiago del Estero, and England stayed 27-23 ahead to stretch their winning run to 11.

England survived a furious late Argentina surge in Santiago del Estero when a home try was sent to the TMO and ruled out, leaving Steve Borthwick’s side with a 27-23 victory at the Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades. The decision capped a chaotic finish that turned on the limits of video review as much as on the rugby itself.

World Rugby listed Angus Gardner as the referee for the fixture, and the final exchange underlined how much the modern game depends on the television official’s interpretation of what can be proven on replay. In this case, the review did not overturn the on-field call, so Argentina were denied the score they thought they had forced at the death. In rugby’s review protocol, that standard matters: the TMO can only change the decision when there is clear evidence to do so, and the bar was not cleared.

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England’s hold came with real strain. BBC Sport’s live coverage described the match as a nervy escape, while ESPN said Max Ojomoh was instrumental in England withstanding the comeback. Ojomoh, who was a late call-up after Fraser Dingwall was injured, scored one try and helped steady England during a period when Argentina kept pressing until the final whistle. The result extended England’s winning run to 11 straight matches.

The aftermath spilled beyond the scoreboard. A Quilter Nations Series reaction video brought Maro Itoje, Steve Borthwick, Julián Montoya and Felipe Contepomi into the post-match frame, reflecting how quickly the focus shifted from the scoreline to the standards around the contest. The tension around the fixture had already been sharpened by earlier reporting that England players had discussed walking off if racist abuse was repeated in Argentina.

Photo by Ollie Craig

Jacques Descloitres, MODIS Land Rapid Response Team, NASA/GSFC via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

That backdrop made the late officiating call harder to separate from the wider mood. Sky Sports later reported that Contepomi accused Tom Curry of “smacking” him in the tunnel after the match, adding another flashpoint to a fixture already marked by suspicion and confrontation. England left with the result, but Argentina left with grievances about the decisions and the atmosphere, and the match again showed how video review now shapes not just outcomes, but trust in the sport’s biggest stages.