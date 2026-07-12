England edge Norway 2-1 to reach World Cup semi-finals

England’s 2-1 win in Miami sent them into the World Cup semi-finals, while late-night kickoffs turned Oslo and London into one shared audience.

England beat Norway 2-1 in a World Cup quarter-final at Miami Stadium in Miami on 11 July 2026, ending Norway’s first run to the last eight and sending England back toward the tournament’s final four. The match kicked off at 17:00 in Miami, 23:00 in Oslo and 22:00 in London, a schedule that turned the tie into a late-night collective moment for supporters far from the stadium.

Norway’s first World Cup quarter-final carried the weight of history. Ståle Solbakken’s side had already made the country’s first World Cup quarter-final by reaching the last eight after knocking out Brazil, with Erling Haaland central to a campaign that also revived memories of Norway’s previous World Cup landmarks in 1938 and 1998, and the group-stage exit at USA 1994. The contest offered Norway a chance to reach an unprecedented semi-final.

England arrived after a 3-2 last-16 victory over Mexico. The all-European quarter-final offered Norway a chance to reach an unprecedented semi-final or return England to the last four, and it followed both teams into Miami and into homes, pubs and public screenings across England and Norway.

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England beat Norway 2-1, and the individual milestones stacked up around the result. Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane were both on six goals at World Cup 2026, the first time two England players had each scored at least five goals in a single World Cup. Jordan Pickford also made his 18th World Cup appearance, passing Peter Shilton to become England’s most-capped goalkeeper at the tournament.