England ends McCullum's Test reign after Ashes collapse and Stokes exit

England dropped Brendon McCullum as Test coach after the Ashes collapse, leaving Ben Stokes' exit and a Pakistan series to expose the leadership vacuum.

The England and Wales Cricket Board ended Brendon McCullum’s Test reign on Sunday, stripping the red-ball side of the coach who made Bazball its defining slogan. McCullum will remain in charge of England’s white-ball teams, but the decision came just days after Ben Stokes retired from international cricket and left England heading toward Pakistan without a Test captain or head coach.

McCullum was appointed England Men’s Test Head Coach in 2022, in time for the three-Test series against New Zealand at Lord’s from 2 June. England opened that era by chasing down 277, 299 and 296 in their first three Tests under Stokes and McCullum, then swept Pakistan 3-0 later in 2022.

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England were beaten 4-1 in the 2025-26 Ashes in Australia and also lost a recent home Test series to New Zealand. McCullum’s Test record stood at 49 matches, with 27 wins, 20 losses and two draws. England had lost seven of their last nine Tests, and eight of their last 12.

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The change also marked a sharp break from England’s earlier review after the Ashes defeat, which had backed both McCullum and managing director Rob Key. Richard Gould, the ECB chief executive, said the time was right to make a change as England target Ashes victory next year. McCullum said he was “gutted not to be continuing” and respected the decision.

Photo by Rakesh M Desharla

The next Test coach inherits a side with no settled captain, a Pakistan series looming and an Ashes campaign in 2027 already hanging over selection and structure.