England enter World Cup semi-final with newfound confidence, says Charlotte Edwards

England reached the semi-finals with a nine-wicket win and Charlotte Edwards said the side had never been more confident going into a World Cup knockout.

England marched into the Women’s T20 World Cup semi-finals with a nine-wicket win over New Zealand at the Oval, sealing a fifth victory from five and matching the highest successful chase in the tournament’s history. Danni Wyatt-Hodge finished 89 not out and Sophia Dunkley made 49 not out in an unbroken 128-run stand as England overhauled New Zealand’s 163 for six and reached 164 for one with ease.

Charlotte Edwards said the victory underlined a sharper, calmer England and that the group was carrying more belief than at any previous knockout stage. “They are feeling we can win from anywhere,” she said. “We are quietly confident and looking forward to a big next week.” Edwards added that England were going into the semi-final with “the most confidence we have ever done” and that one win stood between her side and a Lord’s final, a target she called “really exciting.” England will face either India or South Africa in the last four.

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In the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup, England were beaten by South Africa by 125 runs in the semi-finals in Guwahati, a match that began with three England ducks and ended with a heavy chase of 320 collapsing to 194 all out. Edwards said then that the defeat was not a “quick fix” problem and that England had to keep improving under pressure.

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Edwards has overhauled England’s programme around “professionalism” and fitness, with players measured across the 2km time trial, yo-yo runs, 30m run-tos, counter-movement jumps and max velocity. She has also pushed tactical flexibility, saying left-arm spinners gave England options and that she wanted “options in our squad”.