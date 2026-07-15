England face Argentina in biggest World Cup match since 1966

England met Argentina in Atlanta with a place in the 2026 final at stake, carrying the weight of 1966, 1990 and 2018. A win would send the Three Lions into only their second World Cup final.

England met Argentina in the World Cup semi-finals in Atlanta with a place in the 2026 final on the line and the burden of nearly six decades of expectation behind them. For England, this was more than another knockout fixture: it was a chance to reach only their second World Cup final and to move beyond the long shadow of Wembley in 1966.

The scale of the occasion came from history as much as from the tournament bracket. England had not reached a World Cup final since lifting the trophy in 1966, and their two most painful modern exits came in the semi-finals in 1990 and 2018. Argentina arrived as reigning world champions after winning in Qatar four years earlier, their third title and first in 36 years, which only sharpened the sense that England were being tested against the best stage the game could offer.

The rivalry itself added another layer of pressure. England and Argentina had met only five times at World Cup level before this semi-final, in 1962, 1966, 1986, 1998 and 2002, and they had not faced each other for 21 years. England beat Argentina 1-0 in the 1966 quarter-final when Geoff Hurst scored the only goal, while Argentina’s most famous victory came in 1986, when Diego Maradona’s Hand of God and then his second goal sent England out. England also won 1-0 in 2002 through a David Beckham penalty, leaving a chain of meetings defined by consequence, grievance and memory.

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FIFA listed the semi-final venue as Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, with kick-off at 15:00 local time, 20:00 in London and 16:00 in Buenos Aires. That scheduling underscored how global the pressure had become: England’s route to the last four had revived hopes at home of a first final in 60 years, while Argentina carried the authority of reigning champions and the confidence that comes from already knowing what it takes to win it all.