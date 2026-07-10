Haaland’s two goals against Brazil sent Norway into their first World Cup quarter-final. England now must test Tuchel’s setup by cutting off the service to him in Miami.

Erling Haaland scored two goals in Norway's 2-1 win over Brazil on July 5, and Thomas Tuchel now faces the sharpest tactical exam of his England tenure. The quarter-final in Miami on Saturday will test whether England can stop the tournament’s most dangerous finisher and choke off the midfield and wide supply that feeds him.

Norway’s route to the last eight showed a team built to get the ball to its striker quickly and repeatedly, which is why England’s work begins farther up the field. Tuchel’s side have to deny Norway time in central areas, close the passing lanes from midfield and force attacks away from the early deliveries and wide service that can turn one Haaland run into one chance, then another. England also have to protect the second ball around the box, because Haaland’s threat does not end with the first cross.

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The Football Association appointed Tuchel as England men’s senior head coach on October 16, 2024, then extended his contract until 2028 on February 12, 2026. Mark Bullingham said the extension was designed to give England the best chance of success at UEFA EURO 2028 and the 2026 World Cup. England have reached the quarter-finals and are chasing a place in the semi-finals for the first time since 1966, while Norway are through to the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

Source: citisportsonline.com

This World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19, and Norway now stand one win from a first semi-final. England and Norway met in 1994 World Cup qualifying, and England beat Norway 1-0 at Wembley in September 2014. Norway’s football culture has been deeply influenced by England.

Вячеслав Евдокимов via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have carried England this far. If Tuchel can compress the middle, block the flanks and leave Haaland isolated, England can slow Norway’s supply lines.