England face huge chase as Joe Root reaches 14,000 Test runs

Joe Root passed 14,000 Test runs, but England still faced 281 more runs with five wickets left after New Zealand exposed the limits of a record chase at the Oval.

England’s chase mindset was tested to the limit at The Kia Oval, and Joe Root’s landmark could not disguise the size of the task that remained. By stumps on Day 4, England were 182/5 in pursuit of 463, still needing 281 runs on the final day with only five wickets in hand.

New Zealand had already forced the match into a severe fourth-innings chase by piling up 391 all out in their first innings and then returning England’s reply for 291 all out. That 100-run first-innings lead mattered, but Henry Nicholls’s 121 in the second innings pushed the advantage into command territory, with New Zealand closing on 362 all out. Kyle Jamieson was the pick of the bowlers in the chase, taking three wickets as England’s pursuit kept losing shape.

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England’s latest Test side had been stripped down by the absences of Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson, and the Oval debutants Sonny Baker, James Rew and Jordan Cox were thrown into a match with little margin for error. Dropped chances from wicketkeeper James Rew made the pressure worse, and New Zealand kept cashing in whenever England offered an opening. In that sense, Day 4 did more than build a scoreboard lead for the tourists. It clarified how fragile England’s attacking method can look when the pitch slows, the target swells and a disciplined attack keeps finding mistakes to punish.

Photo by Ubedulla Midde

Root at least provided one of the game’s major individual moments. Unbeaten on 75 off 137 balls at the close, he became only the second man, after Sachin Tendulkar, to reach 14,000 Test runs. The milestone placed him on a rare rung of the game’s history, with Root’s total amounting to about 87.9% of Tendulkar’s 15,921-run record.

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England had entered the second Test with the series already 1-0 up after a 115-run win at Lord’s, where Gus Atkinson’s 5-30 had helped finish the match on the fourth day. This Test, however, was moving in a very different direction, and with the final match due at Trent Bridge in Nottingham from June 25, the Oval was already asking a harder question of England’s post-Ashes rebuild: how far can their chase-first cricket stretch before scoreboard pressure finally overwhelms it?