England face Norway in first major tournament meeting at World Cup quarter-final

England and Norway met in Miami with Harry Kane and Erling Haaland shaping a quarter-final defined by heat, service and transition defense.

England met Norway at Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, with kick-off set for 21:00 UTC, 10pm BST. It was a quarter-final for a place in the World Cup semi-finals.

The headline duel was always going to be Harry Kane against Erling Haaland, but the more useful comparison was how each side feeds its No 9. Kane said Haaland is a “completely different” player and described him as a “machine” and a “beast”, a view that matched the way Norway have come through this tournament leaning on Haaland’s power and finishing. England, by contrast, have built their attack around Kane dropping into space, linking play and arriving later in the box, which places a premium on the quality of service into him from midfield and wide areas.

That contrast made the tactical pressure points easier to identify. If England can cut off the supply into Haaland and win second balls around the edge of their own area, Norway lose the space that turns their breaks into chances. If Norway can slow England’s service into Kane and force him away from dangerous central pockets, Thomas Tuchel’s side may have to create through longer spells of possession rather than the sharper combinations that have carried them through previous rounds.

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The weather added another layer. England trained at their Kansas City base before moving to Florida for final preparation, then used Inter Miami’s facilities in Fort Lauderdale, where Sir David Beckham greeted the squad on Friday, July 10. The move put England into unfamiliar open-air Miami heat after earlier matches in cooler or indoor conditions, and Tuchel said his players had to show “bite, hunger and grit” to cope with the conditions and the stakes.

Norway were one win from an unprecedented semi-final, while England were chasing a return to the World Cup’s last four. If England did get through, their semi-final was set for Atlanta on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 8pm BST.