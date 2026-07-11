England face Norway in first World Cup meeting, Kane against Haaland

Kane and Haaland head England's first World Cup meeting with Norway, while live ratings put Quansah, Bellingham and other stars under instant scrutiny.

England’s first World Cup meeting with Norway turned Miami Gardens into an immediate test of reputation, with Harry Kane and Erling Haaland carrying the headline billing and live fan ratings inviting a running verdict on every touch. England Football listed kickoff for Saturday 11 July 2026 at 22:00 BST, while FIFA set it at 21:00 local time at Miami Stadium.

England reached the quarter-finals after a 3-2 win over co-hosts Mexico that mixed control with alarm. Jude Bellingham scored twice, Kane converted a penalty and Jarell Quansah was sent off, a sequence that left England’s knockout run as much about discipline as attacking quality. The pressure on England’s senior names has grown because the team have already had to survive a 2-1 comeback win over DR Congo in the round of 32 before taking down Mexico in the last 16.

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Norway arrived with a different kind of weight. Their 2-1 victory over Brazil sent them into a World Cup quarter-final for the first time, a breakthrough FIFA marked as historic for the national team. Haaland scored twice in that win, while goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland was singled out for a brilliant display that kept Brazil from turning the tie. For Norway, the trip to the last eight has raised expectations around a side that had never reached this stage before.

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The live ratings prompt sharpened that scrutiny. Viewers were asked to score players from both sides out of 10 during the match and return 30 minutes after full-time for the final numbers, turning the quarter-final into a public audit of star power versus delivery. In that frame, Kane and Bellingham carried England’s reputation for end product, Quansah carried the burden of a costly red card, and Haaland carried Norway’s hopes of converting their first quarter-final appearance into something bigger.

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The stakes were not only about who advanced, but about how the key figures were judged in real time. England’s path had already been defined by Bellingham’s brace, Kane’s penalty and Quansah’s dismissal against Mexico. Norway’s had been defined by Haaland’s scoring and Nyland’s resistance against Brazil. In a knockout match with no previous World Cup history between the countries, the ratings became part of the contest itself.