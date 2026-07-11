England face Norway in Miami heat as World Cup quarter-final looms

Miami’s 43C feels-like heat turned England’s quarter-final with Norway into a test of pace, substitutions and recovery. FIFA’s cooling breaks and Tuchel’s slushies framed a match with storm risk.

England and Norway met in Miami on Saturday with the weather looming as heavily as the football. FIFA scheduled the World Cup quarter-final for 17:00 local time at Miami Stadium, also known as Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, with kick-off set for 23:00 in Oslo and 22:00 in London.

The conditions threatened to shape the match itself. Miami was forecast to be hot and humid, with a feels-like temperature of 43C, and thunderstorms also sat in the frame as a possible source of delay. FIFA had already introduced cooling and hydration breaks at the tournament, a formal acknowledgement that elite matches in Florida were being played in punishing heat rather than ideal evening conditions.

That made the contest more than a routine knockout tie. England were trying to return to the World Cup last four, while Norway arrived chasing a first-ever place in the semi-finals. The setting amplified every tactical choice: whether to press high or conserve energy, whether to use substitutions earlier than usual, and how quickly players could recover between bursts in a match likely to be decided by heat as much as tempo.

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Thomas Tuchel had planned for this before the tournament, with England’s preparation including palm-cooling devices and slushies tailored to Hard Rock Stadium conditions. That kind of detail mattered in Miami, where the air could drain sprints, shorten recovery windows and force coaches to treat every stoppage as a chance to reset rather than simply restart play. In a knockout match, the bench can become as important as the starting line-up when the temperature stays relentless.

Norway’s case was built around Erling Haaland, the most prominent name in the pre-match coverage, and a sense that Ståle Solbakken’s side might be better equipped to stay effective in difficult conditions. Yet Norway’s own experience of sustained heat at this level remained limited, so the advantage was more about squad profile and physical resilience than proven familiarity.

Source: miamiherald.com

There was also history behind the meeting. England drew 1-1 with Norway at Wembley in October 1992, then lost 2-0 in Oslo in June 1993, a result that helped Norway qualify for the 1994 World Cup. More than three decades later, the same fixture returned in far harsher surroundings, with Miami’s climate and the tournament schedule becoming central variables in a quarter-final with a place in the last four at stake.