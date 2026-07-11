England face Norway in World Cup quarterfinal for semifinal berth

Harry Kane’s England met Erling Haaland’s Norway in Miami with a semifinal berth and a first-ever last-eight breakthrough on the line.

England faced Norway in a World Cup quarterfinal in Miami Stadium with two starkly different stakes: Norway were trying to extend the most important run in their history, while England were chasing a return to the tournament’s last four for the first time since 2018.

The all-European match kicked off at 17:00 local time in Miami, 23:00 in Oslo and 22:00 in London. The winner was due to advance to Atlanta on Wednesday, July 15, for a semifinal against the victor of Argentina-Suiza, with the final set for Sunday, July 19, at the New York-New Jersey Stadium.

Norway arrived at the quarterfinal stage for the first time in their history after eliminating Brazil 2-1 in one of the tournament’s biggest shocks. England reached the last eight by edging Mexico 3-2, then carried the burden of expectation into another knockout match that turned on whether structure and depth could hold up against a single transcendent finisher.

Harry Kane stood at the center of England’s attack. The captain entered the quarterfinal with six goals and one assist in five World Cup 2026 matches, numbers that made him the tournament’s most productive English player and one of its defining figures. Kane said after the win over Mexico that England had to find something “deep” to get through the game, a line that captured the strain of knockout football as much as the relief of survival.

AI-generated illustration

The matchup also sharpened the duel between Kane and Erling Haaland. Norway were built around Haaland’s force, and the quarterfinal gave England a chance to halt him, while Norway’s advance under Ståle Solbakken opened a new chapter for a side that had never previously reached this stage. The question was whether England’s broader attack, with Jude Bellingham adding pace, control and arrival in midfield, could keep forcing Norway to defend in waves rather than letting Haaland decide the match on a single break.

England won their only major international title in 1966, and Thomas Tuchel’s team came into the tournament with the chance to lift a second major trophy 60 years later. England would move within one game of the final.