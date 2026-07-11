England face Norway in World Cup quarterfinal showdown in Miami

Erling Haaland and Harry Kane met in Miami with the last four on the line, and the winner moved on to Argentina or Switzerland.

Erling Haaland and Harry Kane met in a quarterfinal that carried more than a place in the semifinals, with England and Norway playing for a bigger claim on the 2026 World Cup picture in Miami Gardens, Florida. FIFA listed kickoff for Saturday, July 11, 2026, at 21:00 local time at Miami Stadium for Match 99.

England arrived unbeaten at the tournament, while Norway had become one of the competition’s biggest surprises. Haaland entered the match with seven goals, Kane with six, turning the quarterfinal into a direct scoring race between two of the tournament’s most feared finishers and giving the game a clear tactical center of gravity.

The matchup also had a pronounced selection angle. ESPN’s preview focused on whether England manager should start Dan Burn and on how Haaland would match up against England’s defenders, a sign that the contest was likely to hinge on more than the headline names alone. England’s structure had to hold up against Haaland’s movement and power, while Norway needed to keep Kane from finding the spaces that had carried him through the knockout rounds.

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The stakes were immediate and concrete: the winner advanced to face either Argentina or Switzerland in the semifinals. That placed the game inside a quarterfinal field that also included France, Morocco, Spain and Belgium, a bracket that had already narrowed the tournament toward the sport’s established powers and its most disruptive challengers. For Norway, a semifinal berth would have deepened a breakthrough run that had changed the way the team was being discussed on the world stage. For England, it offered a chance to convert an unbeaten campaign into a serious push for the title.

Coverage around the match reflected that tension. Al Jazeera framed it as a quarterfinal clash in Miami built around the duel between Haaland and Kane, while CBS Sports described it as a meeting of two of the world’s best scorers. Jon Eimer, the SportsLine analyst behind the CBS Sports pick, entered the day on a 25-16 run on World Cup selections, but the more lasting number was the one on the board after 90 minutes, because Match 99 would decide which program stayed alive in the final four race and which one went home.