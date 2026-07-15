England faces Argentina in World Cup semifinal, Tuchel seeks upset

Tuchel took England into a semifinal against reigning champions Argentina after a 2-1 extra-time win over Norway, with Messi marking and a final berth at stake.

England arrived in Atlanta with Thomas Tuchel’s team still carrying the strain of a 2-1 extra-time win over Norway, and the semifinal against Argentina turned on whether England could set the pace instead of surviving it. The match was played at Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday, 15 July 2026, with kickoff listed for 15:00 in Atlanta, 20:00 in London and 16:00 in Buenos Aires.

Tuchel entered the game with a nearly full squad. Jordan Henderson and Jarell Quansah were the only players set to miss the semifinal, leaving England with enough depth to try to control possession and shape against the reigning champions. Tuchel had also considered a man-marking assignment on Lionel Messi, a sign that England expected Argentina to demand disciplined spacing as well as physical restraint.

The England manager made clear how much the occasion meant. He said there was “nowhere else in the whole wide world” he would rather be than leading England into a World Cup semifinal against Argentina. Even so, he had been blunt after the Norway match, describing England as fortunate and saying the side had to improve significantly to reach the final.

The rivalry carried added weight because this was the sixth World Cup meeting between England and Argentina, and the two sides had not met in the tournament for 21 years. FIFA said England held a slight historical edge in their World Cup head-to-head record, although Argentina had inflicted some of England’s most painful memories on the sport’s biggest stage.

Those memories still framed the fixture. FIFA linked the matchup to Diego Maradona’s infamous “Hand of God” goal at Mexico 1986 and to David Beckham’s dismissal in 1998, two moments that still define how the meeting is remembered. Argentina also came in as the reigning champions, which sharpened the stakes for an England side trying to force the game on its own terms.

The winner was set to meet France or Spain in the final, making the semifinal more than a derby of history. For England, it was a test of whether Tuchel could turn a team that had already survived two difficult knockout rounds into one that could dictate a world-class opponent on the biggest night of the tournament.