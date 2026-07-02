England fans face £2,600 minimum for Mexico World Cup ticket

England fans face a £2,600 floor for one Mexico World Cup ticket, as FIFA resale prices surge before the Estadio Azteca last-16 tie. Secondary listings have already climbed far higher.

England fans hoping to reach the World Cup last-16 tie with Mexico are facing a minimum of £2,600 for one ticket on FIFA's resale site. The match will be played at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Monday, 6 July 2026, with kickoff at 01:00 BST.

England booked the knockout place by beating DR Congo 2-1 on Wednesday, with Harry Kane scoring both goals. That result set up a fixture that carries unusual weight beyond the price tag, because England have already played twice at the Estadio Azteca in a World Cup knockout run that still defines the stadium's place in football history.

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At the same venue in the 1986 World Cup round of 16, England beat Paraguay 3-0. Four days later, they lost 2-1 to Argentina in the quarter-finals, a match remembered for Diego Maradona's "Hand of God" goal and his solo second goal. The Estadio Azteca has hosted 19 FIFA World Cup matches, more than any other stadium, and remains the only ground to stage two men's World Cup finals.

The pricing has intensified a broader row over how football's biggest event allocates seats when demand spikes for premium knockout games. Football Supporters Europe and Euroconsumers filed a formal complaint with the European Commission on 24 March 2026, accusing FIFA of abusing its monopoly position through "excessive ticket prices" and unfair purchasing conditions.

Source: riotimesonline.com

FIFA says its official Resale/Exchange Marketplace is the secure channel for reselling or exchanging World Cup tickets, and says resale prices may vary by host country and ticket product. It also warns that a listed ticket is not guaranteed to sell. Even so, the market pressure around England's meeting with Mexico has already pushed some resale listings far beyond the £2,600 floor, with separate secondary-platform offers reaching as much as $36,000, about £27,300.

Carlos Valenzuela via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

For England supporters, the economics are stark. The knockout match at the Estadio Azteca is not just a prestige fixture at one of football's most famous venues; it is becoming a test of who can still afford to get through the gate when demand surges and the resale market takes over.