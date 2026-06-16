England fear Tino Livramento World Cup exit after fresh injury

Tino Livramento’s hamstring problem has put England’s right side under strain on the eve of Croatia. Thomas Tuchel is already weighing replacements, with Trevoh Chalobah among the options.

England’s World Cup plans were jolted on the eve of their opener after Tino Livramento suffered a fresh hamstring injury in training on Sunday, June 15. The setback has left the Newcastle United full-back expected to miss the tournament, a major blow for Thomas Tuchel as England prepare to face Croatia on Wednesday, June 17.

Livramento’s absence would cut deeper than a simple squad reshuffle. Tuchel had included him in the World Cup plans despite an injury-hit 2025/26 season because Livramento offered something England value highly: genuine cover at both right back and left back. That flexibility matters in a short tournament, where one injury can alter the balance of the whole defensive unit. Without it, England lose a player who could have protected against suspensions, late tactical switches and the sort of in-game changes that often decide knockout matches.

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Tuchel is already considering replacements, with Trevoh Chalobah among the names being discussed. Whoever steps in will not give England quite the same options. The issue is not only who fills the shirt against Croatia, but how England manage the rest of a group that also includes Ghana and Panama. A squad built around versatility becomes narrower if one of the few defenders trusted to operate on either side is suddenly unavailable.

The timing is especially damaging because Livramento had only just re-entered England’s tournament picture after a disrupted club season. He came on as a half-time substitute in the 1-0 win over New Zealand on June 6 and then did not feature in the 3-0 victory over Costa Rica on June 11. That suggested Tuchel still intended to keep him close to the starting picture, even after a campaign interrupted by injuries.

Photo by Anastasia Shuraeva

Newcastle had already flagged the fragility of his season. On December 19, 2025, the club said Livramento was likely to miss the rest of the calendar year after a knee injury against Fulham in the Carabao Cup. On May 8, 2026, Eddie Howe said Livramento and Fabian Schär were doubtful to play again before the end of the 2025/26 season. Even so, Livramento made Tuchel’s World Cup squad and arrived in North America with England’s defensive ceiling tied in part to his fitness. Now that ceiling has been lowered before the tournament has even begun.