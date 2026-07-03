England fielding woes fade as DJ Wilton turns practice into party

Nick Wilton's sparkly jacket and high-energy drills helped England turn catching into a strength after a run of costly drops in Tests.

Nick Wilton dragged England’s fielders under the lights, turned up the music and sent them after high catches while wearing his wife’s sparkly disco jacket. The former Sussex wicketkeeper, now nicknamed DJ Wilton, made those sessions a feature of this World Cup, but the spectacle sat on top of a simple brief: fix a long-running weakness with repetition, pace and pressure.

England had paid heavily for that weakness in recent major series. Across the 2025-26 Ashes, they dropped 17 catches in five Tests, and in the 2025 Test series against India, England and India combined for 41 dropped catches, the highest total recorded since fielding data began being tracked in 2018. England also spilled six chances in India’s second innings at The Oval, their worst home total in nearly two decades.

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Wilton’s role in the turnaround has been formal as well as theatrical. The England and Wales Cricket Board listed him in December 2025 as England Women National Lead coach for wicketkeeping and fielding, and he had already become part of England women’s performance setup by then. Around him, the language of the work has stayed hard-edged: county players have described his methods as sharp, technical and competitive, the kind of sessions where every mistake was visible and every clean take had to be earned.

The broader England programme has pushed in the same direction. The ECB has also published fielding drills led by Trevor Bayliss and Joe Root, showing how centrally the sport’s coaching hierarchy has treated catching, throwing and ring work. Sarah Taylor’s appointment in May 2026 as England men’s Test fielding coach for the New Zealand series underlined that emphasis further, putting one of England’s best ever wicketkeepers in the same accountability lane.

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What once looked like a dressing-room gimmick was really a training method built for measurable improvement. England’s recent numbers made the brief obvious, and Wilton’s mix of discipline, competition and a bit of theatre gave the players a way to meet it, one clean catch at a time.