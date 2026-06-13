England gear stolen in Kansas City ahead of World Cup opener

England’s World Cup build-up was disrupted when training gear vanished in transit to Kansas City, prompting arrests and a police investigation.

England’s World Cup preparations were jolted after training equipment was stolen in transit to Kansas City, leaving The Football Association working to determine exactly what had gone missing. Kansas City police said they were investigating a possible theft from a team vehicle that arrived with items missing, and officers were at the scene on Friday night.

The gear was being transferred from England’s pre-tournament camp in Florida to Swope Soccer Village, the team’s base in Kansas City. Reports said match boots and official tournament balls were among the items feared to have been taken, with police in touch with the FA as the inquiry continued. Several reports also said two people had been detained or arrested as persons of interest.

The timing was awkward for Thomas Tuchel and his squad, who were due to arrive in Kansas City on Saturday afternoon. England’s first full training session there was expected on Sunday, leaving only a narrow window to sort out missing kit before the team settled into its final buildup for the tournament.

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The disruption matters because World Cup logistics depend on a tight chain of transport, storage and security that stretches across camps, host cities and, in this case, countries. A break-in during the move from Florida to Kansas City exposed how vulnerable even a top national team can be when equipment is shifted from one base to another and left in the care of vehicles, loading areas and local security systems.

For England, the immediate concern is practical rather than symbolic. Balls, boots and other training items are not replaceable in a meaningful way once the team is trying to establish routines, test surfaces and prepare for competitive sessions. The theft came just days before England were due to open their World Cup campaign against Croatia in Dallas on Wednesday, a match that will shape the early stakes of their tournament.

Photo by Pavel Danilyuk

The incident also placed a spotlight on host-city readiness. Kansas City, one of several venues involved in the tournament, is expected to support elite teams with secure arrival routes and protected bases. Instead, the break-in forced police and tournament officials to respond to a problem that should have been avoided, underscoring the pressure on organizers to protect squads and their operations as the World Cup unfolds across multiple locations.