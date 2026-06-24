England held by Ghana as World Cup qualification waits on Panama

England needed 57 minutes for a shot on target, then hit the bar late, but Ghana’s draw leaves qualification delayed until Panama.

Declan Rice’s long-range free-kick in the 13th minute was England’s first real attempt in a 0-0 draw with Ghana in Group L at Boston Stadium, leaving Thomas Tuchel’s side top of the section but still waiting on Panama to secure a place in the last 32. Ghana sat deep, kept England at a slower tempo than Tuchel wanted, and forced England to wait 57 minutes for a shot on target.

Ghana, ranked 64th in the world, were disciplined without the ball and comfortable absorbing pressure, and England created little through the middle as attacks drifted into safe, low-value possession.

Nico O’Reilly’s header bounced back off the crossbar, Harry Kane sent the rebound over, and England had to settle for a point that leaves them level with Ghana at the top of Group L. Ezri Konsa also survived a late challenge on Prince Kwabena Adu in the box.

Tuchel said he had expected the game to be difficult and later described the performance as one with “plenty of room for improvement.”

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England have now drawn 0-0 in the second group game of each of the past four major tournaments, against Scotland, the United States, Slovenia and Ghana.

This was the first competitive senior meeting between England and Ghana at a World Cup, even if the nations had met before in a 2011 friendly at Wembley Stadium that ended 1-1, with Andy Carroll and Asamoah Gyan on the scoresheet.