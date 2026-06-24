England held by Ghana, must wait to seal World Cup progress

England’s 0-0 draw with Ghana left Thomas Tuchel’s side top of Group L but still needing Panama to confirm a knockout place. Harry Kane missed the late chance to settle it.

England were held to a 0-0 draw by Ghana at Boston Stadium in front of 63,983 spectators, leaving Thomas Tuchel’s side top of Group L but still waiting to seal qualification for the World Cup knockout phase. The result pushed the decision back to England’s match against Panama on 27 June 2026 in New York/New Jersey, with England on four points from two games and Ghana in a strong position to progress as well.

The frustration inside Boston Stadium came from the gap between England’s control of the ball and the lack of payoff in front of goal. England completed 190 more passes than Ghana in the opening 35 minutes, yet their first clear first-half chance did not arrive until Declan Rice headed over after a Noni Madueke run. Anthony Gordon then supplied England’s first shot on target in the second half, but the breakthrough never came, and Harry Kane later missed a late chance that would have won the match.

Ghana carried their own momentum into the contest after beating Panama 1-0 on 18 June 2026 in Toronto, when Caleb Yirenkyi scored in the 95th minute. England, by contrast, again stumbled in the second match of a group stage, failing to win their second game at a fourth successive tournament after similar setbacks against Scotland in 2021, the United States in 2022 and Denmark in 2024.

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The tournament features 48 teams in 12 groups of four, with the top two in each group and the best third-placed sides advancing to the knockout phase, and it runs from 11 June to 19 July 2026. Boston Stadium, home to the New England Revolution and the New England Patriots, has been renovated for World Cup duty and is scheduled to host seven matches.