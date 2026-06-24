England held to goalless draw by Ghana in World Cup match

England’s attack stalled in a 0-0 draw with Ghana at Gillette Stadium, leaving Thomas Tuchel’s side top of Group L only on goal difference.

England’s elite talent did not produce a goal at Gillette Stadium, where Ghana held Thomas Tuchel’s side to a scoreless draw and turned a night of expectation into a fresh round of doubt. Fans in Boston and across the Atlantic reacted with the same complaint: England had the ball, the names and the territory, but not the edge.

The result on June 23, 2026, left England and Ghana level on four points in Group L after two matches, with England ahead only on goal difference. England had opened with a 4-2 win over Croatia, while Ghana arrived after beating Panama 1-0, but the meeting in Foxborough, Massachusetts, exposed how little margin England has when chance creation dries up.

Tuchel’s team struggled to break down a Ghana side described as ranked 64th in the world for the match, and the lack of penetration was the central problem. England did not create enough clear chances, and the late sequence that summed up the evening came when Nico O’Reilly struck the bar and Harry Kane could not finish the rebound. That missed opportunity captured a broader issue that has followed England deep into the tournament: fine margins are doing too much of the work.

Ghana spent long stretches in a deep, organized low block and made England work through contact and congestion rather than space. Tuchel praised Ghana’s defensive discipline and physicality afterward, and he urged supporters to stay positive, but the tone of the match had already settled into frustration. England’s attack looked flat for long periods, with the team failing to give its forwards the kind of service that usually turns control into goals.

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The draw also carried added weight because England had been expected to build early qualification momentum in the expanded 48-team World Cup. Instead, progression to the knockout phase remains unconfirmed, and the pressure now shifts to the next Group L match against Panama on June 27 in New Jersey.

There is a short history between the sides, but not much of one. Before this tournament, England and Ghana had met only once, in a 1-1 friendly in 2011, and the rematch in Foxborough did little to change the pattern of anxiety around England’s ceiling.