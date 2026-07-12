England knock out Haaland-led Norway in World Cup quarterfinals

England crowded Erling Haaland out in Miami, then ended Norway’s first World Cup quarterfinal run with a 2-1 win.

England closed down Erling Haaland long enough to end Norway’s historic run, winning 2-1 in a World Cup quarterfinal at Miami Stadium on July 11, 2026. Haaland arrived with seven goals in four matches and the tournament lead in the Golden Boot race, but England’s back line denied him the room he had found earlier in the competition.

It was the first World Cup meeting between Norway and England, and Norway had reached the quarterfinals for the first time in its history. The Norwegians got there by finishing second in Group I behind France and then eliminating Ivory Coast and Brazil, with Haaland scoring the decisive goal against Ivory Coast and two more against Brazil.

England arrived with a stronger tournament resume of its own, having won Group L before beating Congo DR 2-1 and Mexico 3-2 to reach the last eight. Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham had carried much of England’s attack, while the team’s defensive shape became the story once Haaland was the target on the biggest stage.

The match carried a personal edge as well. Bellingham and Haaland were close friends and former Borussia Dortmund teammates. Haaland called it a special occasion because he was facing the country where he was born, then asked the media to “put every single pressure on the English lads” before kickoff.

Once the match began, England made sure Haaland never settled. Norway’s central threat spent long stretches under tight attention, with England crowding his first touch and cutting off the space he needed to turn toward goal.

England’s victory kept alive its push for a first semifinal appearance since 2018, while Norway’s breakthrough run ended at the quarterfinal line.