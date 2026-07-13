England launches emergency MenB vaccine drive for students after outbreak

England has started a one-off MenB vaccination drive for students after the Kent outbreak killed two people and spread fastest through halls and nightlife.

England launched a one-off MenB vaccination programme for Year 13 pupils and first-time university and residential further education students after the Kent outbreak showed how quickly the infection can move through student settings. The time-limited drive covers the 2026/27 academic year, with first doses offered from 20 July and a second dose due at least 28 days later in August.

The emergency move followed an outbreak linked to the University of Kent and the Canterbury area, where several cases were tied to exposure at Canterbury nightclub Club Chemistry between 5 and 7 March 2026. The outbreak caused two deaths. By 24 March, the UK Health Security Agency had logged 20 laboratory-confirmed cases and two further notifications under investigation, and the cluster was the fastest growing and largest ever seen in the UK.

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Eligible Year 13 pupils are those born between 1 September 2007 and 31 August 2008. The university and residential further education offer is for first-time students under 25 who were born on or after 21 July 2001. Students must bring proof of their place when booking, as the NHS rolls the vaccine out through its summer programme.

UKHSA puts the risk at about seven times higher for first-year university students than for similar-age peers who do not go to university, with halls of residence, shared kitchens and busy social venues increasing contact. The programme was introduced while the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation reviews the evidence. It is a one-off response to recent outbreaks and clusters rather than a permanent change to the routine schedule.

Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich

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MenB disease can cause meningitis, septicaemia and sepsis, and government guidance puts the fatality rate at around 10% of cases. It can also leave survivors with brain damage, amputations or hearing loss. UKHSA data showed 313 confirmed MenB cases in England in 2024 to 2025, accounting for about 83% of invasive meningococcal disease cases. The school MenACWY vaccine does not protect against MenB, leaving many students who have already been vaccinated for other strains still exposed to this one.