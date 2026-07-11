England meets Norway in first men’s World Cup quarter-final clash

England and Norway met for the first time at a men’s World Cup, with nine Norway players in the Premier League and a Sheffield fan park racing to open for the 10pm kickoff.

Sheffield’s Devonshire Green fan park opened for England’s quarter-final against Norway as the countries met for their first men’s World Cup clash in Miami. The timing sharpened the rivalry at home and abroad: England supporters in Norway have long followed club football loyalties that cut across national lines, while this match drew together Premier League teammates, old opponents and two teams with very different World Cup histories.

Norway arrived at a men’s World Cup quarter-final for the first time in their history after beating Côte d’Ivoire in the round of 32 and Brazil in the round of 16. England reached their 11th quarter-final and were chasing a fourth appearance in the semi-finals, after last reaching the last four in 1966, 1990 and 2018. FIFA said Erling Haaland entered the match with seven goals in four World Cup games, tied for the Golden Boot lead, as Norway stood one win from an unprecedented semi-final.

The squad links were unusually dense. FIFA noted that nine members of Norway’s 26-man squad played in the English Premier League, adding a club layer to a national contest that already carried old weight. Haaland faced Manchester City teammates Nico O’Reilly and Marc Guehi, while former City colleague John Stones was also on the other side. Martin Odegaard lined up against Arsenal players Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, a reminder that international football now carries the imprint of league football’s daily routines.

The broader record still leaned heavily toward England. England Football says the sides had met 12 times since their first game in 1937, with England winning the first four by an aggregate score of 20-2. Their previous meeting came in 2014, when England won 1-0 in a Wembley warm-up match. This was also their first meeting at a major tournament, a distinction that underlined how rare the fixture had been despite decades of contact through clubs, camps and transfer markets.

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The rivalry’s most famous memory dates to Oslo on September 9, 1981, when Norway beat England 2-1 and Bjørge Lillelien delivered the commentary that became fixed in English football folklore, including the line remembered as “your boys took a hell of a beating.” The women’s teams have met in major-tournament knockout football too, with England beating Norway 3-0 in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup quarter-finals. Off the pitch, the British government says it maintains strong political and commercial links with Norway, a backdrop that makes this meeting feel as much like a transnational sporting encounter as a classic knockout tie.

The Sheffield fan park was rushed into place for the game under the name Fan City, with England matches carrying a £10 standard entry charge while other matches were free. In the stands, on screens and across club rooms from London to Oslo, the tie exposed how modern football has blurred national borders long before the first whistle.