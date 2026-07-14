England nearly full strength for World Cup semifinal against Argentina

England will go into its semifinal against Argentina with only Jordan Henderson and Jarell Quansah unavailable, leaving Thomas Tuchel almost a full squad and fresh selection choices in Atlanta.

Jordan Henderson and Jarell Quansah are the only players set to miss England’s World Cup semifinal against Argentina, giving Thomas Tuchel an almost fully fit squad for the match in Atlanta on Wednesday. The slim injury and suspension list is a striking contrast to the knockout stage pressure around it: England have reached the last four with almost every major option available, and Tuchel now has selection questions rather than availability problems.

Henderson is still recovering after surgery on the broken wrist he suffered while celebrating England’s win over Mexico in the last 16. His recovery timetable remains unclear, which leaves England without one of its senior midfield options for the semifinal and, at least for now, for the rest of the tournament run.

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Quansah’s absence is more complicated. The defender was sent off against Mexico and FIFA later upgraded the punishment from one match to two for serious foul play. Tuchel has said England received no explanation for the ban, adding another point of tension to the buildup. Quansah can still be available for the final if England beat Argentina and move on.

The rest of Tuchel’s squad has largely held together through the tournament’s physical demands. Declan Rice has overcome a stomach bug and is fit to start, while Nico O’Reilly has also cleared a fitness concern. That leaves Tuchel with a near full-strength group rather than a patched-together side, and it sharpens the tactical decision-making against Argentina rather than forcing wholesale change.

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Rice’s return is especially important because it restores control in midfield at a time when England will need composure as well as intensity. With Henderson sidelined, Tuchel must decide how much experience to replace and how much freedom to give the players who remain. Quansah’s suspension, meanwhile, narrows defensive depth and makes the back line more dependent on the remaining fit players holding shape against Argentina’s attack.

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The broader significance for England is clear: this is a semifinal built less on survival than on selection. With only two absentees, and both carrying very different problems, Tuchel is being asked to choose from strength rather than scarcity as England try to reach the final.