England, Norway face extreme heat in World Cup quarterfinals

Extreme heat shadowed Norway-England in Miami, while FOX, FS1 and FOX One carried the quarterfinals and Peacock streamed Spanish-language coverage.

Norway met England at 2 p.m. in Miami Stadium, which meant 2 p.m. ET and 11 a.m. PT, before Argentina faced Switzerland at 6 p.m. in Kansas City Stadium, or 7 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT. FOX and FS1 carried the English-language telecasts, FOX One streamed both matches live and on demand, and Peacock handled Spanish-language coverage in the U.S.

The Miami kickoff came with a weather problem attached. Extreme heat was forecast for the city, and a large share of the 104-match tournament had already been played in temperatures above 90F, or 32C. England had built part of its pre-tournament preparation around those conditions, with Thomas Tuchel using palm-cooling devices and slushies to help players cope with the heat around Hard Rock Stadium.

Norway arrived with Erling Haaland having powered its run through the knockout rounds, first with the winner against Ivory Coast and then with both goals in a 2-1 victory over Brazil. England reached the quarterfinal after a tense 3-2 win over Mexico, setting up a head-to-head battle with Harry Kane.

AI-generated illustration

France and Spain had already booked their spots, leaving Norway-England and Argentina-Switzerland to finish the bracket. The later game in Kansas City closed out the quarterfinal slate.