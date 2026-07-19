England opt to bat against India in Lord's series decider

Harry Brook chose to bat first at Lord’s with the series level at 1-1, and England turned the call into 387 for 3 before beating India by 27 runs.

Harry Brook won the toss at Lord’s and chose to bat first in the third one-day international against India, a series decider that began at 11.00 local time with the score locked at 1-1. At the Home of Cricket, that single call shaped the opening plan for both sides: England wanted first use of the pitch, while India were left to judge conditions quickly in a chase under pressure.

The choice fit the logic of Lord’s, where the slope is a real factor for batters and bowlers and where conditions can shift as the day wears on. England backed themselves to set a target rather than chase one, a sensible wager in a match loaded with tension and played on a ground that carries both history and tactical quirks. Before a ball was bowled, both teams also observed a minute of silence in tribute to Garfield Sobers.

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England’s innings validated the decision in the clearest possible way. Ben Duckett made 141 and Jacob Bethell 91 as England reached 387 for 3, with Joe Root unbeaten on 74 and Jos Buttler unbeaten on 41. The scoreline gave England exactly what Brook had asked for: control, tempo and a total large enough to force India into risk from the start.

Photo by Sandeep Singh

India still made England work for the result. Rohit Sharma answered with 138, Shubman Gill scored 77 and Virat Kohli added 74, but the chase stalled at 360 for 7. The two sides combined for 747 runs in the decider, a number that underlined how far the match swung from a toss decision into a full-scale run chase at one of cricket’s most watched venues.

Hugh Chevallier via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

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England’s 27-run win sealed the three-match series 2-1 and gave Brook’s side a clear return on a calculated gamble. For England, batting first at Lord’s and defending a big total pointed to a team comfortable dictating terms at home. For India, the defeat showed how much a fast start and sharper control in the middle overs still matter in English conditions, especially when a chase begins with the scoreboard already doing part of the pressure work.