England outclassed by Australia in Commonwealth Games bronze match

Australia shut England out 68-50 at The Hydro in Glasgow to take Commonwealth Games bronze and leave the Roses without a medal.

Australia shut England out 68-50 at The Hydro in Glasgow to take Commonwealth Games bronze and leave the Roses without a medal. The Australian Diamonds built a 19-10 lead after the first quarter and never let England back into the match.

The result came one day after England’s 61-54 semi-final loss to New Zealand and underlined how far the Roses remained from the level needed to challenge the world number one side. England had already beaten Northern Ireland 83-34 in Pool A, but they were then beaten 66-47 by Australia in the group stage before meeting the same opponents again in the bronze-medal match.

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That repeat carried added weight because it came against the backdrop of England’s defining moment in the competition, the 52-51 victory over Australia in the 2018 Commonwealth Games final on the Gold Coast. That remains England’s only Commonwealth Games final appearance, and Glasgow ended without a second medal to add to that breakthrough.

Photo by Luke Miller

Australia’s win also extended a remarkable run of consistency for the Diamonds. The bronze medal meant Australia had collected a medal in seven straight Commonwealth Games campaigns, reinforcing the depth and professionalism that continue to separate them from England at the top end of the sport.

Fraser MacDonald via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

England captain Fran Williams had already sounded the warning after the pool-stage defeat, saying the Roses were “far from our best.” Glasgow offered a starker answer. England arrived with a clear chance to build on the 2018 gold and left with a bronze-medal match that turned into a comfortable Australian victory, a reminder that the gap to the sport’s dominant programme remains wide despite England’s progress over the past eight years.