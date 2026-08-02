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England outclassed by Australia in Commonwealth Games bronze match

Australia shut England out 68-50 at The Hydro in Glasgow to take Commonwealth Games bronze and leave the Roses without a medal.

Darren Ryding

Darren Ryding

2 min read
England outclassed by Australia in Commonwealth Games bronze match
England outclassed by Australia in Commonwealth Games bronze match

Australia shut England out 68-50 at The Hydro in Glasgow to take Commonwealth Games bronze and leave the Roses without a medal. The Australian Diamonds built a 19-10 lead after the first quarter and never let England back into the match.

The result came one day after England’s 61-54 semi-final loss to New Zealand and underlined how far the Roses remained from the level needed to challenge the world number one side. England had already beaten Northern Ireland 83-34 in Pool A, but they were then beaten 66-47 by Australia in the group stage before meeting the same opponents again in the bronze-medal match.

AI-generated illustration
AI-generated illustration

That repeat carried added weight because it came against the backdrop of England’s defining moment in the competition, the 52-51 victory over Australia in the 2018 Commonwealth Games final on the Gold Coast. That remains England’s only Commonwealth Games final appearance, and Glasgow ended without a second medal to add to that breakthrough.

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Photo by Luke Miller

Australia’s win also extended a remarkable run of consistency for the Diamonds. The bronze medal meant Australia had collected a medal in seven straight Commonwealth Games campaigns, reinforcing the depth and professionalism that continue to separate them from England at the top end of the sport.

The Hydro — Wikimedia Commons
Fraser MacDonald via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

England captain Fran Williams had already sounded the warning after the pool-stage defeat, saying the Roses were “far from our best.” Glasgow offered a starker answer. England arrived with a clear chance to build on the 2018 gold and left with a bronze-medal match that turned into a comfortable Australian victory, a reminder that the gap to the sport’s dominant programme remains wide despite England’s progress over the past eight years.

Sources

  1. [1]bbc.co.uk
  2. [2]bbc.com
  3. [3]skysports.com
  4. [4]netball.com.au
  5. [5]teamengland.org
  6. [6]youtube.com
  7. [7]sports.yahoo.com

Tags

#Sports#England#Australia#Commonwealth Games
Darren Ryding

Darren Ryding

Award-winning sports journalist with two decades of experience in football coverage. Known for sharp match analysis and an encyclopedic knowledge of league history that brings context to every story.