England player ratings after World Cup wins across North America

Kane and Bellingham keep strengthening their grip on England’s World Cup core, while Pickford and the wider cast face sharper scrutiny across North America.

England’s World Cup ratings pages are already drawing a line between the players who look central to Thomas Tuchel’s next major tournament side and those still fighting for a settled role. Alex Howell’s assessments, backed by BBC Sport readers at the bottom of each page, track that shift from Dallas to the Azteca, with Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham repeatedly at the heart of the story.

How the ratings frame England’s campaign

BBC Sport’s player-ratings format turns each match into a live audit of England’s tournament shape. Howell is the reporter across the series, and the pages span the 4-2 opening win over Croatia in Dallas, the 2-0 victory over Panama in New York, the 2-0 win over DR Congo in Atlanta, the 0-0 draw with Ghana in Boston and the 3-2 thriller against Mexico at the Azteca in Mexico City.

The results matter as much as the numbers attached to the names. England finished top of Group L by beating Panama 2-0, then stayed on course when Ghana’s goalless draw left them in a strong position to progress anyway. By the time Kane had scored twice against DR Congo, England had set up a last-16 tie with co-hosts Mexico, and the 3-2 win there pushed the campaign into the quarter-finals.

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The players who strengthened their case

Kane has done what a tournament striker has to do: he has kept appearing on the decisive end of England’s biggest moments. He scored in the 4-2 opening win over Croatia, then delivered twice against DR Congo, and the consistency of that return across different North American venues makes him the clearest established core piece in the squad.

Bellingham has matched that influence from a slightly different starting point. His second-half goal against Panama helped secure top spot in Group L, and he was part of the attacking wave in the opener against Croatia as England put four past their opponents in Dallas. Taken together, those performances show a player whose case is no longer about promise alone. It is about tournament authority and whether Tuchel builds the side around his range and timing.

Marcus Rashford’s contribution in the Croatia opener also matters in the long view. A goal in the first game of a World Cup campaign does not settle every question about role or system fit, but it does give a manager evidence that he can deliver when the tournament is live and the margins are tight. Across the BBC ratings series, that kind of output is what separates a useful squad player from someone who can force his way into the core group.

Source: goal.com

The players under tighter scrutiny

The ratings have also made it clear that not every England performance has felt equally secure. Jordan Pickford’s early notes included “some wayward clearances” in Dallas, and his Atlanta assessment was marked as “a nightmare” in the DR Congo game. For a goalkeeper, that is not just about shot-stopping; it goes to the control England want when building under pressure, especially in a competition staged across different cities and conditions.

That scrutiny sits alongside the wider attacking and defensive mix, where England’s issue is less about talent and more about fit. BBC Sport’s format invites readers to weigh the same players Howell is judging, which keeps names such as Pickford, Rashford and Bukayo Saka in the conversation as part of a wider unit rather than as isolated stars. In a team that has already moved through Dallas, New York, Atlanta, Boston and Mexico City, the question is not just who can produce a highlight. It is who can do it repeatedly enough to stay in Tuchel’s trusted structure.

What the preparation says about system fit

Photo by Anastasia Shuraeva

Tuchel began work as England manager in January, and the early signs point to a squad being shaped for tournament demands rather than simply for qualifying comfort. England continued their 100% record in 2026 World Cup qualifying with a 2-0 win over Serbia at Wembley Stadium, a useful marker of control before the more demanding travel and conditions of the tournament itself.

That is where the work in Girona matters. England are training in heated tents in Spain to replicate the conditions they could face in the USA, Canada and Mexico, and that kind of preparation tells you how seriously the staff are treating system fit. The point is not only to harden the squad physically, but to make sure the players who shine in one venue can carry that level into the next.

The North America ratings do not read like a simple list of good and bad days. They trace a hierarchy forming around Kane and Bellingham, with Rashford still offering tournament value and Pickford under closer inspection. England’s next major tournament core is beginning to take shape, and the evidence across these wins shows exactly where the strongest claims already sit.