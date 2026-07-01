England rally past Congo DR to set up Mexico clash

Harry Kane’s brace turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 escape, sending England into a round-of-16 meeting with Mexico.

Harry Kane’s two late goals rescued England from a difficult afternoon in Atlanta, turning a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 win over Congo DR and sending Thomas Tuchel’s side into the World Cup round of 16. Brian Cipenga had put Congo DR ahead in the 7th minute, and England did not fully take control until Kane struck in the 75th and 86th minutes at Atlanta Stadium.

The result gave England a third successive place in the round of 16, but it did not look like the work of a side cruising through the tournament. Congo DR, playing in their first World Cup knockout-stage match in the modern format, made England chase the game from the opening minutes and turned what FIFA called the biggest match in their national-team history into a pressure test for a favored opponent expected to go deep in the competition.

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Tuchel’s England have built their campaign around resilience, and this was the kind of recovery he has said he wants from his players. Tuchel, appointed England men’s head coach by The Football Association on 16 October 2024 and later tied down through 2028, is leading England at a major tournament for the first time. He has also stressed that pressure can be a “beautiful thing,” a line that fits the way England answered Congo DR after going behind so early. The performance also exposed the kind of lapses stronger opponents may punish if England cannot sharpen their rhythm before the knockout rounds tighten.

Кирилл Венедиктов via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The win set up a meeting with Mexico and extended England’s record of consistency on the World Cup stage. This is England’s 17th World Cup and their eighth in succession, but the title chase still stretches back to 1966. Against Congo DR, England found a way through, yet the margin of victory and the timing of the comeback suggested a side still searching for authority as Tuchel’s first major tournament enters its decisive phase.