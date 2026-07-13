England reach World Cup semi-finals, but who makes your starting XI?

England are one win from a first men’s World Cup final since 1966, and BBC Sport’s vote format turns the XI into a pressure decision.

England are through to the World Cup semi-finals, and that alone puts every selection call under a harsher light. With a first men’s World Cup title still dating back to 1966, the argument is no longer about who has impressed over a run of games. It is about which starting XI gives England the best chance to handle the highest-pressure match of the tournament.

That is why the debate around the line-up matters more than a simple fan poll. At this stage, every choice carries a tactical trade-off: control or pace, continuity or fresh legs, loyalty to the players who have carried the run so far or changes tailored to the opponent and the state of the game. In a semi-final, those are not abstract questions. They shape how England defend, how quickly they can break, and whether the manager trusts the same core that got this far.

AI-generated illustration

BBC Sport has used this kind of interactive framing before, inviting readers to build their own best XI in features such as the 2022 World Cup team of the tournament and all-time selection debates. It has also asked supporters to weigh in on club and tournament combinations, from a Sir Alex Ferguson XI to a combined Chelsea-Liverpool line-up for a Wembley final. The structure is familiar: present the shortlist, let readers compare options, and test how far public judgment matches expert selection.

Source: BBC Sport

For England, that format cuts into the heart of the semifinal decision. A side one step from the final can either stay loyal to the formula that delivered the last four or seek an edge through one or two changes. The World Cup history adds weight to every pick, because 1966 is still the benchmark and every knockout run is measured against it.

Photo by Simon Gough

Voltmetro via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

The result is a question about more than names on a team sheet. It is about how England want to play when margin for error is smallest, and whether the safest-looking XI is also the one most likely to survive the pressure that comes with a place in the last four.