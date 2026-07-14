England reach World Cup semifinals after three comeback wins

England reached the semifinals with three straight comebacks, capped by Jude Bellingham’s extra-time winner against Norway. Thomas Tuchel now faces questions about why England keeps trailing.

England reached the World Cup semifinals after a third straight knockout-stage comeback, beating Norway 2-1 in extra time on July 11, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Florida. Jude Bellingham scored in the 45+2 minute and again in the 93rd to erase Andreas Schjelderup’s opening goal and send Thomas Tuchel’s side through.

That finish gave England a place in the semifinals for the fourth time in its history and for the first time since 2018. It also completed a bracket unlike any other in the tournament, with the four semifinalists all ranked among the top teams at the start of the World Cup.

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England’s route through the knockout rounds has been built on recovery more than control. Against the Republic of Congo on July 1 in Atlanta, Brian Cipenga put Congo ahead in the seventh minute, but Harry Kane struck twice late in a 2-1 win that pushed England into the round of 16 for a third successive World Cup. Six days later, in the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, England beat Mexico 3-2 despite playing much of the second half with 10 men after Jarell Quansah was sent off. Bellingham scored twice and Kane added a penalty.

The pattern has turned resilience into England’s competitive edge. Bellingham and Kane have delivered in the decisive moments, and England has twice found a way back after conceding first. But the repeated need for late goals also points to fragility, especially in matches where England has been exposed after early mistakes or after losing a player.

Photo by Anastasia Shuraeva

Tuchel did not hide that tension after the victory over Norway. He was blunt that England must improve even after reaching the last four, a warning that the same character that has carried the side this far may not be enough if the team again falls behind against a semifinal opponent. Kane defended the group’s performance and highlighted Bellingham’s influence, but the next step will demand more than another rescue act.