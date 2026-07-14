England reach World Cup semifinals after three comeback wins
England reached the semifinals with three straight comebacks, capped by Jude Bellingham’s extra-time winner against Norway. Thomas Tuchel now faces questions about why England keeps trailing.
England reached the World Cup semifinals after a third straight knockout-stage comeback, beating Norway 2-1 in extra time on July 11, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Florida. Jude Bellingham scored in the 45+2 minute and again in the 93rd to erase Andreas Schjelderup’s opening goal and send Thomas Tuchel’s side through.
That finish gave England a place in the semifinals for the fourth time in its history and for the first time since 2018. It also completed a bracket unlike any other in the tournament, with the four semifinalists all ranked among the top teams at the start of the World Cup.
England’s route through the knockout rounds has been built on recovery more than control. Against the Republic of Congo on July 1 in Atlanta, Brian Cipenga put Congo ahead in the seventh minute, but Harry Kane struck twice late in a 2-1 win that pushed England into the round of 16 for a third successive World Cup. Six days later, in the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, England beat Mexico 3-2 despite playing much of the second half with 10 men after Jarell Quansah was sent off. Bellingham scored twice and Kane added a penalty.
The pattern has turned resilience into England’s competitive edge. Bellingham and Kane have delivered in the decisive moments, and England has twice found a way back after conceding first. But the repeated need for late goals also points to fragility, especially in matches where England has been exposed after early mistakes or after losing a player.
Tuchel did not hide that tension after the victory over Norway. He was blunt that England must improve even after reaching the last four, a warning that the same character that has carried the side this far may not be enough if the team again falls behind against a semifinal opponent. Kane defended the group’s performance and highlighted Bellingham’s influence, but the next step will demand more than another rescue act.
Sources
- [1]telemundo.com
- [2]fifa.com
- [3]espn.com
- [4]sports.yahoo.com
- [5]straitstimes.com
- [6]independent.co.uk
Sarah Mitchell
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