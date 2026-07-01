England records hottest June ever as UK sees record heatwave

England had its warmest June on record as 36.7C was hit in Somerset and the Met Office issued a Red Extreme Heat Warning for parts of England and Wales.

The UK provisionally reached 36.1C at Gosport, Hampshire, on 24 June, setting a new June daily maximum record, as record-breaking heat forced the Met Office to issue a Red Extreme Heat Warning for parts of England and Wales and the UK Health Security Agency put heat-health alerts in place. Unusually warm nights, including frequent tropical nights, helped drive record-high average June minimum temperatures across the UK, England and Wales.

June 2026 was England’s warmest June since records began in 1865, and the second warmest June for the UK and Wales in a series that stretches back to 1884. Scotland recorded its joint highest June minimum temperature on record. The heat came after a spring that was officially the warmest and sunniest on record for the UK. Met Office Chief Scientist Professor Stephen Belcher said: “The heatwave this week is a significant weather event, with a Red Extreme Heat warning issued. Human induced climate change has made events like this more likely and more intense.”

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The temperature records fell in quick succession. The UK provisionally reached 36.7C at Merryfield, Somerset, on 25 June, lifting the June daily maximum record again. Wales also provisionally set a June daily maximum record of 35.9C at Bute Park, Cardiff, while Northern Ireland equalled its warmest June day on record at 30.8C in Castlederg. Wales also provisionally reached 20.3C at St Athan for a new June highest minimum temperature.