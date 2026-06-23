England Red Roses could earn £100,000 in 2029 World Cup defence

England’s top Red Roses could reach £100,000 in 2029 if they defend their world title, a pay jump that signals bigger investment but not full parity.

England’s leading Red Roses are in line to earn £100,000 in 2029 if they defend their Women’s Rugby World Cup crown in Australia, a figure that pushes women’s rugby further into the professional mainstream while still leaving clear distance from the men’s game. The four-year framework with the Rugby Football Union, which covers the 2026 to 2030 World Cup cycle, was agreed with the players and Team England Rugby and is understood to deliver a 25% uplift on the terms that expired at the end of the Women’s Six Nations in May.

The new package guarantees a minimum of 32 full-time contracts and keeps transitional deals in place for developing players, preserving a structure that has become central to England’s dominance. It also retains salaries, match fees, commercial opportunities and a Women’s Rugby World Cup selection bonus, while building in a formal mid-cycle review so pay and support can rise again if commercial performance beats expectations.

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The numbers underline how fast the women’s programme has accelerated. England won the 2025 World Cup at a sold-out Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, in front of 81,885 spectators, completed their eighth successive Six Nations title and extended a Test winning run that now stands at 38 matches. At that tournament, the Red Roses were on a basic salary of about £50,000 a year and received a £20,000 winner’s bonus, meaning the potential 2029 reward would mark a significant leap from the last title defence cycle.

The RFU’s 2023 deal was another stepping stone, creating 32 contracts plus six transition contracts and lifting the top salary bracket from £32,860 to £45,000 before reaching £49,600 by July 2025. Sarah Bern, who was involved in those negotiations, described that earlier move as a really great development for the group, a phrase that now looks like a marker of how quickly the market has moved.

Source: ministryofsport.com

The wider context is one of investment aimed at retention as much as success. England captain Meg Jones has said the funding is critical to keeping the Red Roses the number one team in the world and giving players greater security, opportunity and recognition. The RFU’s Every Rose: Our Time plan targets 100,000 active women and girls by 2030, after previous funding for the women’s and girls’ game tripled in four years and female participation rose 38%.

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The comparison with other elite women’s teams shows both progress and the gap that remains. England women cricketers reportedly earn between £90,000 and £130,000 a year, and the Lionesses reached bonus agreements with the Football Association in 2023 after a public dispute. For the Red Roses, £100,000 in 2029 would be a sign that women’s rugby is no longer rewarding success only at the margins, even if it has not yet reached the financial scale of the men’s professional game.