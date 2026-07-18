England routs France as fans turn Miami into World Cup party

Miami became England’s temporary home ground, from Wynwood bars to Miami Beach pool parties, as fans tracked a bronze final against France in Miami Gardens.

England’s World Cup run turned Miami into a temporary home ground, with supporters filling bars, beaches and social feeds as the team reached the bronze final against France in Miami Gardens on July 18. The match was South Florida’s last at the tournament before Argentina and Spain met in the final in New Jersey on July 19.

The fan takeover was visible across the city. The Football Supporters’ Association published its Free Lions 205 guide to Miami on July 7, 2026, sending its Fans’ Embassy team into the city as England advanced through the knockout rounds. Images and posts showed England supporters gathering in Miami Beach, packing into Wynwood and celebrating in public spaces built for tourism, not football.

A post from Grails Miami said England fans “took over Grails” in Wynwood on July 5, the night the Three Lions moved on and the celebration spilled through the neighborhood. A video tied to Miami Beach showed a pool party atmosphere before a quarter-final, with England colors replacing the usual South Florida resort scene. The city became a staging point for a traveling fan base that had followed the team across the tournament rather than waiting for it to come home.

That momentum built after Jude Bellingham fired England into the semi-finals with a 2-1 extra-time victory over Norway. BBC Sport’s coverage showed England fans in Miami reacting with clear relief and excitement after the result, underscoring how quickly a global tournament can shift a city’s rhythm when one nation’s supporters arrive in force.

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England’s own social channels framed the trip in the language of knockout football and travel, calling the Miami fixture a “Bronze final” against France. The scene in South Florida fit a broader pattern now common at marquee tournaments in the United States: host cities become rotating stages for overseas fan cultures, with official guides, branded venues and social posts turning a World Cup stop into a commercial event as much as a sporting one.

Thomas Tuchel and John Stones appeared at a press conference in Miami Gardens on July 17, one day before the France match, as the tournament’s final South Florida fixture approached. By then, Miami had already been claimed by England supporters, who turned beaches, nightlife districts and fan hubs into a week-long celebration of a team still chasing silverware far from home.