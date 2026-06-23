England schools stay open as heatwave raises safety rights questions

England’s heatwave rules leave parents and workers with some protection, but few hard cutoffs. Schools are expected to stay open, while employers must manage heat risk even without a legal maximum temperature.

The heat is pushing daily routines into legal gray areas, but the rules in England are clearer than they first appear. Schools are generally expected to stay open, parents cannot simply keep children home because it feels too hot, and employers still have duties even though Great Britain has no legal maximum workplace temperature.

Schools are expected to adapt, not shut their gates

The Department for Education says schools are not normally advised to close in hot weather, and its updated guidance in June 2026 points leaders toward practical adjustments instead. That means relaxing uniform rules where needed, allowing loose light-coloured clothing, encouraging wide-brimmed sunhats, and making sure children have shade, ventilation and water.

The policy logic is blunt: attendance is usually the best way for pupils to learn, and children are more at risk of heat-related illness than adults. That creates a duty for school leaders to take heat seriously without treating closure as the default response. In practice, schools are being asked to manage discomfort and safety at the same time, a balancing act that will only get harder as severe heat becomes more common.

When a school does close because conditions are severe, the decision is generally made by the headteacher, usually in consultation with the chair of governors or the academy trust or employer. That matters because closures are not meant to be casual or automatic. They are emergency decisions, not a parent-led opt-out.

Parents do not have a general right to keep children off school for hot weather

For families, the key legal point is that a heatwave is not a blanket excuse for absence. Under England’s attendance rules, children are expected to attend unless they are ill or the school has granted permission in advance. Parents can face prosecution for a child’s unauthorised absence, so keeping a child at home simply because it is uncomfortable can carry real risk.

That does not mean parents are powerless. They can and should raise concerns with the school if a child has a health condition, if the building is especially exposed, or if a pupil is struggling in the heat. But the legal position remains that the school, not the parent alone, decides whether an absence is authorised.

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This is where the gray area becomes practical rather than theoretical. A parent who believes a child is genuinely unwell, dizzy, or vulnerable in the heat may have a very different case from one who is acting on general discomfort. Schools can still challenge those absences, and councils can become involved if attendance problems grow.

Workers have rights, but no temperature line in the law

Employees facing sweltering offices or outdoor sites often assume there must be a legal cutoff for when work becomes unsafe. The Health and Safety Executive says there is not. In Great Britain, there is no law setting a maximum workplace temperature, and there is no legal point at which it becomes automatically too hot to work.

That does not leave employers off the hook. The Health and Safety Executive says they must provide a reasonable indoor temperature and manage heat risks. The practical measures it points to are straightforward: ventilation, shade, drinking water, flexible hours, rest breaks and relaxed dress codes. For outdoor work, employers should provide protection from adverse weather.

This is the central accountability issue for workplaces: if there is no fixed legal ceiling, then the duty shifts to whether the employer has responded sensibly. A business that keeps staff in a hot, poorly ventilated environment without water, breaks or schedule changes may not be breaching a temperature limit, but it can still be failing its safety obligations.

Where the warning system fits in

The heat-health alert system in England is run by the UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office, and its core season runs from 1 June to 30 September. The alerting service has been in operation since 2004 and is designed to give early warning when temperatures are likely to affect health and wellbeing.

Source: sundayguardianlive.com

That matters because alerts are not just weather updates. They are a trigger for institutions, including schools and employers, to start thinking about risk before conditions turn dangerous. In a heatwave, the alert level should shape decisions about shade, staffing, breaks, uniforms and whether vulnerable people need extra precautions.

The system also underlines a geographic limit that is easy to miss: the service covers England only. That makes the policy response more local and more dependent on school leaders, employers and councils than on a single national shutdown rule.

Why unions are pushing for a heatwave protocol

Teacher union representatives, including the National Education Union, have long argued that schools need a joint heatwave protocol. The union’s case is that climate change will make extreme heat more frequent, so schools need plans that protect the health, safety and welfare of staff and pupils while limiting disruption.

That proposal reflects a bigger institutional problem. England’s current framework expects individual schools and employers to improvise within broad guidance, rather than follow a common heatwave playbook. A protocol would not solve every dispute, but it could reduce uncertainty over when to relax uniforms, how to protect classrooms, and who makes the call when temperatures spike.

The issue is no longer just about rare emergencies. It is about whether schools and workplaces can move from ad hoc reaction to routine preparedness. As heat becomes a more regular test of public institutions, the pressure will only grow on leaders to show that “stay open” also means “stay safe.”