England sweat on Rice and James ahead of Panama clash

Declan Rice returned to training on Friday, but Reece James missed out again as England weighed how much risk to take before Panama.

England ended the week with Declan Rice back in training and Reece James still sidelined, leaving Thomas Tuchel to balance fitness caution with the need to secure top spot in Group L before facing Panama. England had four points from two games and needed a result from their final group match to keep control of the section.

James, who had started both group games, remained a doubt after a tight hamstring problem that flared at the end of England’s goalless draw against Ghana. The Football Association said he was following his own programme while managing the injury, and Tuchel was not expected to take any risks with a player England may need later in the tournament. Djed Spence, Ezri Konsa and Jarell Quansah were among the options to cover at right-back if James was held back.

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Rice’s situation was more encouraging. He missed training on Thursday after being assessed for a knock, but returned on Friday and was hoped to be available against Panama if Tuchel decided to use his vice-captain. Rice had already been withdrawn against Croatia because of nerve pain in a hamstring, then finished the Ghana match with strapping visible on his left leg. He has also been managing lower-back and hamstring issues with compression socks, a sign of how carefully England have been trying to keep him available.

The wider picture for Tuchel was one of controlled rotation rather than wholesale change. England held a recovery session in Kansas on Wednesday, returned to full training on Thursday and completed a final session on Friday before the manager was due to settle on his line-up. That left open questions not only over James and Rice, but also over Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford, both of whom had been used as substitutes in England’s first two matches.

--Steindy (talk) 16:14, 29 August 2019 (UTC) via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Panama offered England a final chance to finish the group phase on their own terms, but the selection decisions around James and Rice carried extra weight because of what they could mean beyond one game. If James was protected, England risked losing a defender who had already started both matches. If Rice was held back, Tuchel would have had to find a way to preserve midfield control without his vice-captain at a decisive stage.