England team gear stolen in transit to Kansas City base camp

Footwear and soccer balls disappeared from England’s World Cup gear in transit to Kansas City, but officials said no game-critical equipment was missing.

Footwear and soccer balls were among the items taken from England’s training gear as it moved from Florida to Kansas City, Missouri, a theft that left the vehicles arriving without the missing equipment. Police in Kansas City said they were investigating a possible break-in involving a team vehicle, and two people were taken into custody as the case widened beyond a routine travel mishap.

The incident came as England were settling into Swope Soccer Village, the city’s official base camp for the 2026 World Cup. Kansas City had selected the site earlier in 2026 as part of its preparations to host one of the tournament’s marquee teams, and the logistics around the team’s arrival had been closely watched. Officials said the missing items did not include anything game-critical, a detail that lowered the immediate sporting impact even as the security failure raised questions about how elite teams protect equipment across long over-the-road moves.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said the theft happened at some point during transport from Florida to the training facility, and that local, state and federal authorities were involved. The Football Association confirmed that an incident had occurred but declined to give further details because it had become a police matter. The vehicles carrying the gear arrived in Kansas City before England’s players did, but without the missing items.

AI-generated illustration

The timing mattered because England were due to have their first full training day on Sunday, June 14, 2026, just days before their World Cup opener against Croatia in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. For a national team preparing for a tournament run, the episode underscored how much depends on secure movement of equipment, from boots to balls, during the final days before competition. Even with most of the training load intact, the theft exposed a vulnerability in the chain that links a team’s base in Florida to its camp in Kansas City.