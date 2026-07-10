England tighten alcohol rules for players around matches

England’s players now face a no-alcohol window from the day before a match to the day after it ends, after off-field incidents tested team discipline.

England men’s players have been told to avoid alcohol from the day before a match until the day after it finishes, as the England and Wales Cricket Board tightens behaviour rules around the national side. The updated guidance keeps a midnight curfew in place on every day of a home or away series, extends the drink-free window through the day after a Test, and pushes it one day further when a five-day match goes the full distance.

The policy gives Brendon McCullum and Rob Key discretion to relax the rules when they judge it appropriate, including for a victory celebration or a traditional end-of-series drink. It applies to players rather than staff, and it has not been confirmed whether the same standards will be extended to England Women or pathway programmes. Any drinking during restricted periods should not happen in public, and players are strongly discouraged from drinking privately.

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The tougher line follows a series of incidents that raised concern inside the ECB. In the early hours of Monday 8 June 2026, Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were at a nightclub after England’s first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s, and the ECB opened an investigation into a breach of team protocols. Both men were then left out of the second Test at the Kia Oval on 17 June 2026, with Joe Root named interim captain, before returning for the third Test at Trent Bridge on 21 June 2026 after an ECB disciplinary hearing.

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The latest guidance was circulated between the first and second Tests of that New Zealand series, after Rob Key had floated the idea of an outright booze ban. It also sits alongside a curfew that was introduced after England’s 4-1 Ashes defeat and the fallout from drinking on that tour, including Ben Duckett being filmed apparently drunk during a mid-series break in Noosa and Harry Brook being punched by a bouncer in Wellington.