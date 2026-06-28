England to face DR Congo for first time at World Cup knockout stage

DR Congo arrive in Atlanta with momentum, a comeback win over Uzbekistan and a first knockout-round berth in hand. England face a team rebuilt around resilience, pace and a dangerous front line.

England’s first meeting with DR Congo lands in the round of 32 at the FIFA World Cup 2026, with the match set for Wednesday 1 July at 5pm BST in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. What looks, on paper, like a new fixture for the Three Lions carries real danger: Les Léopards have already shown they can recover from setbacks, score under pressure and extend games beyond 90 minutes.

A knockout team that has already bent games to its will

DR Congo did not arrive at this point by accident. They finished third in Group K, then powered into the knockout stage for the first time by beating Uzbekistan 3-1 after coming from behind. That result matters because it tells England more than a standings table ever could: this is a side that can absorb a bad opening spell, regroup and still impose itself.

That kind of resilience is exactly what makes them awkward in a one-off tie. A team that has already had to chase one match and turn around another can carry a belief that the contest is never finished early. For England, the practical warning is simple: if DR Congo are allowed to stay alive into the later stages of the game, their confidence will grow rather than fade.

How Les Léopards reached the World Cup

The road to the finals was fierce long before the team reached Atlanta. DR Congo booked their place by beating Nigeria on penalties in the CAF play-off final, then followed that by defeating Jamaica 1-0 after extra time in the inter-confederation playoff, with Axel Tuanzebe scoring the winner. Those two results show a team that is comfortable with tension, whether the pressure comes from a shootout or from the fatigue of extra time.

That matters in a knockout match because England are not facing a side that has only coasted through group-stage comfort. DR Congo have already passed two games where a single moment could have ended the campaign. If the match becomes tight late on, they have evidence that they can survive it and still find a decisive goal.

The weight of history behind this squad

This is only DR Congo’s second World Cup, 52 years after their debut in 1974, when the country was known as Zaire. That earlier team made history as the first sub-Saharan African side to qualify for a World Cup, but the tournament also left a harsh mark: they lost all three group matches, including a 9-0 defeat to Yugoslavia.

The current return carries a different meaning. FIFA has noted that the comeback after 52 years has been widely celebrated across Africa, and that context helps explain the emotion around this team. The old Zaire side became a landmark in African football history; the present-day DR Congo team are trying to turn that symbolic place into competitive credibility.

AI-generated illustration

Why England must treat the attack seriously

The most direct answer to the question of how DR Congo can change the match lies in their forward line. Their squad includes Yoane Wissa, Cédric Bakambu and Fiston Mayele, three attackers who give them multiple ways to threaten a defense. Even without leaning on star power alone, that mix means England cannot build the game around containing a single outlet.

The other problem for England is that DR Congo have already proven they can score when the match shifts against them. Coming back from behind against Uzbekistan is not just a statistic, it is a template for how they can unsettle a favorite: stay compact, ride out pressure and then strike when the rhythm of the game turns. If England are forced to chase the ball or overcommit numbers forward, DR Congo have the kind of attacking options that can punish the space left behind.

Desabre’s imprint on the side

At the center of this surge is Sébastien Desabre, who has led the team since August 2022. FIFA has described the 49-year-old Frenchman’s achievement as one celebrated across the African continent, and the timeline explains why the squad now looks more settled and purposeful than a team simply enjoying a good month.

Desabre has already said preparations for England would begin immediately after the Uzbekistan match, which fits the sharper, more disciplined feel of a team that understands tournament football. The lesson for England is not that DR Congo will control every phase, but that they are organized enough to turn momentum into a problem. A side coached to move quickly from one challenge to the next is rarely satisfied with just surviving.

A first meeting with no familiar script

There is no prior senior international history between England and DR Congo, which adds another layer of uncertainty to the tie. England cannot lean on old habits, and DR Congo do not have to live with the burden of a familiar matchup that has already defined their place in the hierarchy. Both teams enter the game with a blank competitive record against each other, but only one arrives with the freedom of an underdog and the confidence of a side already tested in elimination football.

That is why DR Congo are more than a novelty opponent. They have a defined route to hurting England: resist pressure, feed the front line, and trust the same resilience that carried them past Uzbekistan, Nigeria and Jamaica. In a knockout match, that combination is enough to make even a heavyweight think twice.