Thomas Tuchel wants children to watch England's 1am BST Mexico clash, but ministers still say Monday morning belongs in school.

Thomas Tuchel has urged parents to let children stay up for England’s last-16 match against Mexico, a 1am BST kickoff on Monday, 6 July 2026, in Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca. The England manager said the World Cup comes only every four years and joked that parents could write an excuse for school.

The plea has sharpened a familiar split between national football fervour and the rhythms of the school week. Baroness Jacqui Smith, the skills minister, said children should still be in school on Monday, while Sir Keir Starmer said parents should make their own decision but also said kids should be in school on Monday.

AI-generated illustration

England Football says the match is England’s first World Cup game in Mexico since 1986, when the side reached the quarter-finals. The fixture also carries the usual tournament pressure of a knockout tie, with England facing a Mexico side built around familiar attacking names including Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez, while Harry Kane remains the reference point for England’s attack.

The late start has also triggered a wider adjustment for adult fans. The UK government has extended licensing hours so pubs and bars in England and Wales can stay open until 5am on Monday morning, under the Licensing Act 2003, FIFA World Cup Licensing Hours Order 2026. The extension applies to knockout matches in the 2026 World Cup involving England or Scotland, giving supporters a legal way to watch the game together through the night.

England Football has already sketched out the likely consequences if Tuchel’s side keep moving. A quarter-final would be in Miami on Saturday, 11 July 2026, at 10pm BST, while the World Cup final is scheduled for Sunday, 19 July 2026, at 8pm BST in the New York-New Jersey Stadium. For parents weighing one sleepless night against a school day, the Mexico match is only the first test of how far a global schedule can reach into ordinary routines.