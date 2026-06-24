England welcome back Ben Stokes for series decider against New Zealand

Ben Stokes returned for the Trent Bridge decider as England faced a 1-1 series and a sharp rise in pressure after New Zealand's 253-run win at The Oval.

England will have Ben Stokes back and Gus Atkinson restored to the squad when the third Test against New Zealand begins at Trent Bridge on June 25, with the series level at 1-1. The recalls strip away the last obvious selection excuse after New Zealand’s 253-run win at The Oval turned the finale into a straight fight for the series.

Stokes is set to resume the captaincy after the England and Wales Cricket Board disciplinary hearing linked to a London nightclub incident and a curfew breach. Jamie Smith also returned after missing the second Test on paternity leave, while Joe Root, Harry Brook and Jofra Archer remained in the mix as England tried to put a settled side in front of the Nottingham crowd.

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The pressure on England is obvious. They have not won a series in 18 months and have managed only two victories in their past nine Tests, a record that leaves little room for another flawed performance. Stokes has already described the pressure on this match as the highest of his four years in charge, and Trent Bridge now becomes the stage on which his leadership and England’s selection calls have to stand up.

Atkinson’s return matters as much as Stokes’ because the Durham quick had taken seven wickets in England’s opening win over New Zealand at Lord’s. England need that kind of strike bowling again after Matt Henry’s 11-wicket match haul drove New Zealand to victory at The Oval, where the visitors wrestled control across days two, three and four before closing out the match on day five.

Source: Sky Sports

New Zealand’s win was only their seventh Test victory over England in England and their third in the 21st century, which gives the tourists a reminder of how rare this opening has been. It also leaves England with a chance to repair the damage in the 2025-2027 ICC World Test Championship cycle, where they entered the series seventh after 10 matches and New Zealand arrived second after two wins from three.

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England trained at Trent Bridge on Wednesday morning knowing the conditions around them have changed. With Stokes back, Atkinson available and the squad otherwise close to full strength, the series decider will measure whether England’s leadership and tactics can produce when the margin for error has disappeared.