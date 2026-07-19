England's best World Cup run since 1966 raises harsh judgment debate

England reached another World Cup semi-final under Thomas Tuchel, but a 2-1 loss to Argentina left the 60-year wait for a title intact.

England’s latest World Cup run ended in the same place the hard questions always begin: a 2-1 semi-final loss to Argentina after Thomas Tuchel’s side had led late in the match. It was England’s second World Cup semi-final in the past three tournaments, but also another reminder that the men’s team has not lifted the trophy since Bobby Moore climbed the steps at Wembley on 30 July 1966.

That is the tension hanging over this campaign. England’s only men’s World Cup title came in 1966, and the 2026 defeat stretched the wait to 60 years. The last clear benchmark after that triumph had been the 2018 semi-final, so reaching the last four again under Tuchel is a tangible step forward on paper. The harder question is whether it is enough when the decisive game ended in defeat to Argentina, the kind of opponent that turns every assessment of England into a test of whether progress is being measured honestly.

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Harry Kane tried to frame the run in upward terms before the semi-final, saying England “have another level we can reach.” Sir Gareth Southgate, who remains England’s most successful manager since Sir Alf Ramsey, said the side was “ready to win” and added that he would stay out of the way rather than work as a pundit. Southgate has also argued that an England World Cup victory could be seen as “bigger than 1966,” a striking measure of how the national conversation has shifted from celebrating participation to weighing expectation against proof.

Source: thursdaytimes.com

Photo by Simon Gough

BBC Sport described the loss as extending England’s “60 years of hurt,” a phrase that captures the burden carried by every tournament exit since Moore’s 1966 triumph. Tuchel’s team has now reached the same stage England managed in 2018, and it has done so again while showing enough resilience to stay alive deep into the semi-final against Argentina. But until England turns one of these deep runs into a win over elite opposition in the match that matters most, the argument will remain the same: real progress, or a better-looking version of the old pattern?