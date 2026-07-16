England’s World Cup agony deepens after late Argentina collapse

Lautaro Martínez’s stoppage-time winner sent England out 2-1 to Argentina, stretching the wait for a first World Cup final since 1966.

England’s latest bid to shake off World Cup heartbreak ended in the cruelest way possible, with Lautaro Martínez’s stoppage-time goal sealing a 2-1 semi-final defeat by Argentina in Atlanta on 15 July 2026. Anthony Gordon had put England ahead in the second half, but Enzo Fernández levelled before Martínez struck late for the reigning champions, sending Argentina into the final and leaving England to play France for third place.

For England, the loss reopened a familiar wound. The team has not reached a World Cup final since lifting the trophy in 1966, and this defeat added to semi-final exits in 1990 and 2018. In Russia 2018, England lost 2-1 after extra time to Croatia, with Kieran Trippier’s early free-kick overturned by goals from Ivan Perišić and Mario Mandžukić. The pattern has become part of England’s football identity: close enough to fuel expectation, but not far enough to end the wait.

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The match also revived one of the tournament’s most charged rivalries. FIFA records that England and Argentina met at a World Cup for the sixth time in 2026, a sequence that has produced some of the competition’s most enduring images. England beat Argentina 1-0 in the 1966 quarter-final. Argentina won 2-1 in the 1986 quarter-final, a game defined by Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” and his solo second goal. In 1998, Argentina eliminated England on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the last 16, shortly after David Beckham’s red card.

Thomas Tuchel tried to draw a line under the loss by saying the England team “gave everything”. England Football confirmed the semi-final exit and pointed ahead to the third-place match, where England will face France while Argentina meet Spain in New Jersey for the title. But the stoppage-time finish in Atlanta ensured this defeat landed as more than another semifinal setback. It became the latest chapter in a long national story of pressure, near-misses and the heavy cost of expectation.