England's World Cup off-duty look sparks fashion debate

England’s players are arriving in Dallas as polished brand ambassadors, with M&S tailoring, Palace streetwear and sell-out Nike drops turning the squad’s off-duty look into a commercial asset.

England’s World Cup campaign was not only being judged on the pitch in Dallas. The squad’s off-duty wardrobe has become part of the story, with Thomas Tuchel’s players presented in a tightly curated look that puts commercial value, national image and modern masculinity on display as England opened against Croatia in Group L.

England Football said the team were in North America for the FIFA World Cup 2026 aiming to add a second star to the shirt, and the clothes around that ambition were chosen to say something specific. Gone was the old three-piece formality. In its place came a 12-piece modular collection in navy and cream from Marks and Spencer, the Football Association’s formalwear partner, with no tie in sight and loafers as the key accessory.

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The partnership has been building since 2007, when M&S became the official suit supplier to England’s senior men’s team. For 2026, the retailer described the edit as a modern wardrobe for life off the pitch, built around mix-and-match pieces with bi-stretch fabrication, breathable finishes and storm-wear details. M&S said players including Jordan Pickford, Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson were wearing items from the range.

The styling matters because it extends England’s reach well beyond football. A separate Nike and Palace Skateboards collaboration generated immediate buzz, with several pieces selling out at launch. England players wore a pale grey Palace tracksuit when they arrived for a pre-World Cup friendly against Costa Rica, and baby-blue Nike tracksuits were seen as the squad landed in the United States for the tournament. Those choices turn travel days and arrivals into brand moments, feeding attention for the manufacturers while reinforcing England’s image as a team that wants to look current, not ceremonial.

Celebrity stylist Alex Longmore said the look was “very Tom Ford, very Bond”, a description that captures the intended effect: relaxed, wearable and aspirational. Marian Kwei, a celebrity stylist and Vogue contributor, said the modular approach was designed to express individuality while still creating a cohesive team identity. That balance is the point. England’s players get room to project personal style, the brands get visibility, and the national team gets a polished public face that can travel across television, social media and global marketing.

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The shift reflects a broader change in football culture. The Standard noted in 2024 that younger players increasingly work with stylists, tracing the modern turn back to around 2016 and figures such as Héctor Bellerín, with David Beckham as an earlier reference point. What once invited ridicule as terrace fashion misfires is now a managed part of the sport’s commercial ecosystem. For England, the off-duty look is no side issue: it is another way the team sells itself to the world.