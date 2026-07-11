England’s World Cup run sets up quarter-final clash with Norway

Harry Kane’s six goals and one assist have driven England into a Miami quarter-final with Norway. Jude Bellingham’s double against Mexico kept Tuchel’s team moving.

England faced Norway at Miami Stadium on Saturday in the World Cup quarter-finals. Kick-off was set for 17:00 Miami time, 22:00 in London, with England chasing a first semi-final since 2018.

Tuchel’s side reached the last eight by beating Croatia 4-2 in their Group L opener in Dallas on 17 June, drawing 0-0 with Ghana in Boston on 23 June and then defeating Panama 2-0 in New York/New Jersey on 27 June. They followed that with a 2-1 victory over Congo DR in Atlanta on 1 July, a match in which England recovered after falling behind and won a World Cup game after trailing at half-time for the first time in the country’s history. England then edged Mexico 3-2 in the round of 16 at Mexico City Stadium on 5 July.

Kane struck twice against Croatia, scored again against Panama and then added a late brace against Congo DR, taking him to 13 all-time World Cup goals and giving him six goals and one assist in five matches at this tournament, according to FIFA. Bellingham scored against Croatia and Panama before delivering two more against Mexico, while Rashford added one of England’s four against Croatia.

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The Football Association appointed Tuchel on 16 October 2024 with the explicit aim of winning the 2026 World Cup, and chief executive Mark Bullingham said the plan was for Tuchel to carry England through Euro 2028 as part of a wider major-tournament cycle. The immediate test was Norway, a first-time quarter-finalist under Stale Solbakken after finishing runners-up in Group I and beating Côte d’Ivoire and Brazil to get this far.

Erling Haaland had seven goals in four games, and nine members of the 26-man squad played in the English Premier League. England and Norway had met 12 times before, but never at a World Cup.