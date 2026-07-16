Epic Games adds AI-powered character voices to Fortnite creator tools

Epic will let Fortnite creators publish AI voice conversations on July 30, after building 36 preset characters and drawing labor backlash over AI Darth Vader.

Epic Games said Fortnite creators will be able to publish islands with large language model conversations starting July 30, moving AI-powered voices from a test feature into the game’s creator economy. The company has already built 36 Fortnite characters with “consistent voices and personas” for creators to use as non-player characters.

Epic’s own documentation says the conversations system, formerly called the Persona device, uses a large language model to power adaptive NPCs that can talk, react and respond to player actions, and even drive gameplay. The docs also say creators can use a Prompt Editor to define a persona’s personality and facts, while a Persona Modifier and persona_component in Unreal Editor for Fortnite, UEFN, are used to build those adaptive characters.

AI-generated illustration

That setup pushes more of the safety burden onto the people publishing islands, not just Epic. The company’s documentation said persona-related features were still experimental at one stage and could not yet be published, even as Epic said the broader conversations system would exit Experimental on July 30. Once live, the feature gives creators tools to shape how characters speak and behave inside experiences that can be distributed to Fortnite’s huge player base.

Epic first showed the Persona concept during State of Unreal 2025 on June 3 in Orlando, Florida, as part of a broader push to expand AI tooling for Fortnite creators. The rollout now turns that preview into a publishing feature, raising harder questions about disclosure and moderation when AI characters are no longer confined to internal tests.

Photo by Matheus Bertelli

Sergey Galyonkin from Berlin, Germany via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Those questions landed against a contentious backdrop. Fortnite’s AI-powered Darth Vader feature prompted SAG-AFTRA to file an unfair labor practice charge against Epic Games over the voice use. That dispute underscored how quickly AI characters can become a labor and governance issue in live games, especially when creators are given tools to generate voices, personalities and reactive behavior for millions of players.