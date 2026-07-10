Erdogan gifts NATO leaders engraved revolvers at Ankara summit

Erdogan sent NATO leaders home with engraved revolvers and live ammunition, turning a summit gift into a test of alliance optics. Several presents quickly triggered customs and legal complications.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan handed NATO leaders engraved revolvers and live ammunition after the alliance’s summit in Ankara, turning a ceremonial goodbye into a jarring display of Turkey’s political style. The gift landed as the 32-member alliance was trying to project unity on Ukraine, defense spending and deterrence.

The summit, held July 7-8 at Turkey’s Presidential Complex, ended with a declaration reaffirming an “ironclad” commitment to collective defense under Article 5 and pledges for stronger defense production. It also committed €70 billion in military assistance to Ukraine for 2026 and at least equivalent support in 2027. Donald Trump praised Erdogan in closing remarks, calling him a “great man” and “great leader.”

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The model shown in images was the MKE Gumusay .357 Magnum, a vintage six-shooter made in Turkey in the 1990s, displayed in wooden boxes with the Turkish flag, NATO logo and a placard describing it as “the first revolver-type handgun produced in our country.” Each weapon was engraved with the recipient’s name, and the package included a letter waiving Turkish export controls so allies could take it home. The revolvers also came with live ammunition.

Belgium’s prime minister found the handgun and ammunition in luggage after returning home. Poland’s president had his revolver held for customs clearance. The Dutch and Swedish leaders left theirs with their embassies in Ankara for import or disabling procedures. Keir Starmer said the gun could not legally be brought back to the United Kingdom, and his gift included a cleaning kit and 500 bullets. Giorgia Meloni had her revolver stored at Palazzo Chigi, Ursula von der Leyen planned to donate hers to a military museum, and Mark Carney joked that his own gift of maple syrup “kind of undermatched,” adding that his revolver had been deactivated and might end up in Canada’s national war museum.

Government of Chile via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0 cl)

Small Arms Survey ranks Turkey as the world’s third-largest exporter of small arms from 2019 to 2024, with about $3 billion in exports. Past NATO summit presents included honey vodka, chocolates, postage stamps, wool socks, whisky and Welsh waffles.